Sylvamo Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97, revenue of $977M; issues Q2 guidance

May 11, 2022 7:15 AM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sylvamo press release (NYSE:SLVM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97.
  • Revenue of $977M (+25.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $187 million (19.1% margin) compared with $170 million (17.5% margin) in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Free cash flow of $73 million compared with $162 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Second-Quarter Outlook: Volume is expected to decrease $10 million to $15 million (remain stable, excluding Russia), with seasonally stronger Latin American volume offsetting more maintenance outages in North America.

  • Price and mix are expected to improve by $60 million to $65 million ($50 million to $55 million, excluding Russia), compared to the first quarter, reflecting continued realization of prior price increases in all regions.

  • Operations and costs are expected to increase by $10 million to $15 million ($5 million to $10 million, excluding Russia), due to other cost.

