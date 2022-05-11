Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) rallied after edging past consensus marks with its Q1 earnings report.

Organic revenue was up 15.0% to $370.1M with high growth recorded across all three segments. Sales per hub in the U.S. and Canada increased by 19.4%, while international sales per hub shot up 49.2%, driven by a 21% increase in global points of access and a significant increase in U.S. and Canada weekly sales per Delivered Fresh Daily door.

"Our results in the first quarter continue to demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel model and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts in a capital efficient manner," said CEO Mike Tattesfield.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 5.4% to $48.9M and the adjusted EBITDA margin fell 130 basis points from a year ago as supply chain and commodiy headwinds factored in.

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reaffirmed FY22 guidance for revenue of $1.53B to $1.56B vs. $1.55B consensus and sees EPS of $0.38 to $0.41 vs. $0.40 consensus. On the development front, in addition to Switzerland and Chile, DNUT announced plans to open in Jordan and Costa Rica this year with several other new countries in the pipeline as it works to expand the global footprint.

Shares of DNUT rose 2.46% premarket to $12.51 following the earnings topper.