Johnson & Johnson appoints CEO and CFO for consumer spinoff
May 11, 2022 7:17 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has named two senior executives at its Consumer Health division as the CEO and CFO designates of its new consumer unit, according to a company announcement on Wednesday.
- Accordingly, Thibaut Mongon, JNJ’s (JNJ) Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of Consumer Health, will become the Chief Executive of the new unit, expected to separate in 2023. Its Chief Executive will be Paul Ruh, the current CFO of the Consumer Health business.
- Mongon has over 20 years of experience at JNJ (JNJ), and Ruh joined the company five years ago. JNJ (JNJ) expects to appoint directors and additional executives in the coming months.
Last November, JNJ (JNJ) shares gained after the company disclosed the planned spinoff of the troubled unit.