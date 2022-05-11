Allianz SE takes additional $2.0B charge for collapsed hedge funds
May 11, 2022 7:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allianz SE is taking an additional pretax charge of EUR 1.9B ($2.0B) in Q1 to cover additional settlements related to the collapse of Structured Alpha Funds, adding to the EUR 3.7B charge it took in February, the Munich-based insurer said in a statement Wednesday.
- The company is still in talks with U.S. government authorities to resolve issues related to the hedge funds that imploded early in the pandemic. The new charge is a "fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under resolution of governmental proceedings," the company said.
- The provision will reduce Q1 Group net income by EUR 1.6B, resulting in net income attributable to shareholders of EUR 0.6B. To calculate for its dividend payout, the company will adjust net income for the Structured Alpha provision.
- Q1 Group operating profit is EUR 3.2B and its Solvency II capitalization ratio stands at 199%.
