Allianz SE takes additional $2.0B charge for collapsed hedge funds

May 11, 2022 7:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Munich / Germany - February 16 2018: The Allianz headquarters are located in the city of Munich, Germany

Lukassek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Allianz SE is taking an additional pretax charge of EUR 1.9B ($2.0B) in Q1 to cover additional settlements related to the collapse of Structured Alpha Funds, adding to the EUR 3.7B charge it took in February, the Munich-based insurer said in a statement Wednesday.
  • The company is still in talks with U.S. government authorities to resolve issues related to the hedge funds that imploded early in the pandemic. The new charge is a "fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under resolution of governmental proceedings," the company said.
  • The provision will reduce Q1 Group net income by EUR 1.6B, resulting in net income attributable to shareholders of EUR 0.6B. To calculate for its dividend payout, the company will adjust net income for the Structured Alpha provision.
  • Q1 Group operating profit is EUR 3.2B and its Solvency II capitalization ratio stands at 199%.
