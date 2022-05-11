ElectraMeccanica plans to debut new Solo cargo EV at restaurant industry event

May 11, 2022 7:29 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced that the company will showcase its Solo Cargo EV for the first time at the National Restaurant Association Show taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 21-24. The event is expected to attract many of the largest restaurant chains in the U.S.
  • The company described the Solo Cargo EV as one of the only delivery-ready, commercially-viable electric vehicles designed around the premise that most restaurant and food-delivery activities do not need the use of full-size cars, vans, or trucks.
  • The Solo Cargo vehicle is also said to offer safety, weather and temperature-protection advantages over two-wheeled options such as scooters, motorcycles and bikes.
  • A selling feature of the The Solo Cargo EV is that it will have a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional ICE vehicles.
  • “Delivery has never been a bigger part of the to-go food business, which is exactly why every restaurant needs a smaller, electric, enclosed-delivery-vehicle option,” said CEO Kevin Pavlov.
  • The Solo Cargo EV is now available for order at a MSRP of $24,500. First deliveries are planned for June 2022.
  • Shares of SOLO rose 3.92% premarket to $1.59.
