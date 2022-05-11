Stella Jones GAAP EPS of C$0.73, revenue of C$651M; issues soft guidance for 2022 and beyond

May 11, 2022 7:31 AM ETStella-Jones Inc. (STLJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stella Jones press release (OTCPK:STLJF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.73.
  • Revenue of C$651M (+4.5% Y/Y).
  • Below are key highlights of the 2022-2024 outlook with a more comprehensive version: Compound annual sales growth rate in the mid-single digit range from 2019 pre-pandemic levels to 2024; EBITDA margin of approximately 15% for the 2022-2024 period; Capital investment of C$90 to C$100 million; Residential lumber sales expected to stabilize between 20-25% of total sales while infrastructure-related businesses expected to grow and represent 75-80% of total sales by 2024; and leverage ratio of 2.0x-2.5x between 2022-2024, but may temporarily exceed range to pursue acquisitions.
