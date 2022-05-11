MasterCraft Boat Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.15, revenue of $186.74M beats by $20.15M
May 11, 2022 7:32 AM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat press release (NASDAQ:MCFT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $186.74M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $20.15M.
- "For FY2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 30 percent range. Because of supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures, combined with operational challenges at NauticStar, we expect our Adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the high-16 percent range. We expect Adjusted Earnings per share growth to be up in the 30 percent range year-over-year. Due to project delays driven by supply chain disruptions and labor challenges, we are lowering our capital expenditures estimate to $20 million for the full year."