Veru stock soars 24% as FDA agrees data enough to file EUA for COVID drug sabizabulin

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) said it plans to file an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its medicine sabizabulin to treat COVID-19 in Q2 after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considered the data from a late-stage study to be sufficient.

The Miami-based company said that in a Pre-EUA meeting, the FDA agreed that the efficacy and safety data from a completed phase 3 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, are sufficient to support the submission of a request for an EUA.

Following an interim analysis, an Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee had recommended halting the trial due to efficacy.

Veru said in a May 11 release that the FDA agreed that the efficacy data from the trial is sufficient to support the efficacy portion of an EUA request and also for an NDA submission.

The company noted that additional safety data that would be collected during the use of sabizabulin under the EUA, if granted, will be sufficient to support an NDA submission, and that no additional safety clinical studies are required.

Veru (VERU) added that has begun discussions with government agencies for government purchases of sabizabulin in the U.S. and other countries.

The company has scaled up manufacturing processes and will be able to produce commercial drug supply for expected drug needs following potential FDA authorization in U.S. and authorizations in other countries and regions.

VERU +23.75% to $9.64 premarket May 11