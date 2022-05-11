Chipotle attracts new buy rating from Bank of America

Bank of America picked up coverage again on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Buy rating.

Chipotle described as one of the few high-growth restaurant companies and is noted to have numerous appealing attributes that support continued unit growth.

Analyst Sara Senator also pointed to the long growth runway for CMG with growing returns and said the firm has an expectation that restaurant level margins will return to their historical peak of 27%.

"We expect Chipotle to make meaningful headway in recovering this margin in 2H22: without further price increases, CMG will have ~9 ppts of price on the menu, but labor inflation will likely moderate to MSD, supporting substantial margin expansion."

BofA assigned a price objective of $159 to CMG, which 18X the EPS multiple discounted back to today.

Shares of Chipotle (CMG) move up 1.28% premarket to $1,338.00.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on CMG: 22 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 8 Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.