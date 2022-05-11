Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) has added ~21% in the pre-market Wednesday after the cancer-focused biotech announced its plans to submit an amended Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its first oncology cell therapy candidate, Procel.

The decision follows the clinical hold imposed by the FDA on the company’s INDs last July. Over the past ten months, the company implemented a plan to address certain issues cited by the agency, Kiromic (KRBP) said.

Following expert advice, the company has decided not to pursue a Type A meeting and instead directly submit the amended IND for Procel in H2 2022.

In addition, the company outlined its progress towards the establishment of a current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) mammalian master cell bank (mMCB), a key step in the clinical path and a major issue cited by the FDA in the clinical hold letter.

“These achievements demonstrate our team’s execution efforts toward our goal of beginning the activation of the clinical trial for our first oncology cell therapy candidate Procel™ by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022,” Chief Executive Pietro Bersani remarked.

