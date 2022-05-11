The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) could not quite square its results with expectations on Wednesday.

The Dublin, Ohio-based fast food chain posted a miss on top and bottom lines for the first quarter while noting a slowdown in sales growth and tighter margins. The company blamed “higher commodity and labor costs, customer count declines, and the impact of the Company's investments to support the entry into the United Kingdom market” for the latter trend.

While higher prices were instituted to deal with these headwinds, they were not able to completely offset the impacts. Same-store restaurant sales globally were also noted as slowing, ticking in at just 2.4% growth as compared to a double-digit rise in the prior year.

Elsewhere, free cash flow was more than halved from the prior year due to “an increase in payments for incentive compensation for the 2021 fiscal year paid in 2022, lower net income, adjusted for non-cash expenses, and cash paid for cloud computing arrangements primarily related to the Company's ERP implementation.”

Shares fell 4.4% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, CEO Todd Penegor voiced his confidence in the road ahead, homing in on expansion efforts and inflation mitigation programs.

"We had one of our best quarters in our history for unit growth, with over 90 new restaurant openings, and are on track to reach our planned net unit growth goal of 5 to 6 percent for the year,” he said. “We are well positioned to win in this volatile environment, with strong franchisee alignment behind our strategies, and have strengthened our balance sheet with the successful debt raise transaction we recently completed.”

Penegor’s comments refer to a recent $500 million debt raise transaction that was leveraged to increase the company’s share repurchase program by $150 million in early April. The chain’s share repurchase authorization, valid through 2023, now totals $250 million.

Read more on the apprehensions of analysts on Wendy’s (WEN) trajectory.