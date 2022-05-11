IBM signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for offering a broad array of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service on AWS.
  • The first-of-its-kind agreement between IBM and AWS will provide clients with quick and easy access to IBM Software that spans automation, data and AI, security and sustainability capabilities, is built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), and runs cloud-native on AWS.
  • Clients will be able to procure the IBM SaaS products in AWS Marketplace, and then set up and integrate with AWS services.
  • The availability of these SaaS products complements IBM's extensive portfolio of 30+ Software products that currently can be deployed manually in AWS Marketplace.
