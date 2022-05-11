Thyssenkrupp AG GAAP EPS of €0.91, revenue of €10.6B
May 11, 2022 thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF)
- Thyssenkrupp AG press release (OTCPK:TYEKF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of €0.91.
- Revenue of €10.6B (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Sales are expected to be significantly up on the prior year, with an increase in the low double-digit percentage range (previously: increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range; prior year: €34 billion).
- For adjusted EBIT, thyssenkrupp anticipates a significant improvement to at least €2.0 billion (previously: improvement to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion; prior year: 796 Mio).
- The group continues to expect net income of at least €1.0 billion (prior year: €(25) million).