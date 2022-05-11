loanDepot stock slips more after Citi, JMP downgrade on challenging backdrop

May 11, 2022 7:51 AM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) class A stock is dropping 3.4% in premarket trading after two analysts downgraded the stock as the lenders Q1 results showed drops in volume and profitability.
  • Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral after loanDepot (LDI) posted a Q1 loss because its expense base cuts couldn't keep up with the decline in production and gain on sale margins. The analyst lowers price target to $2 from $5.
  • "As mortgage rates spiked dramatically over the past several weeks we lower our assumed industry production and LDI's market share as it had a higher share of refinance mortgages, which now likely will dwindle," Cyganovich wrote in a note to clients.
  • JMP analyst Trevor Cranston lowered his rating on the online lender to Market Perform from Market Outperform as "exceptionally challenging market conditions persist."
  • The analyst points to the company's 14% sequential decline in rate lock volume and sharp drop in pull-through, weighted gain-on-sale margin. He sees a long-term opportunity for loanDepot (LDI) to profitably increase its market share, but its focus on expenses reductions is likely to slow its trajectory, Cranston wrote.
  • Cranston's Market Perform rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor The Value Investor calls loanDepot (LDI) a not so popular, but interesting, play
