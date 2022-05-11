General Mills agrees to acquire TNT Crust

  • General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has agreed to acquire frozen pizza crust maker, TNT Crust.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, will be funded using cash on hand and short-term borrowings.
  • TNT Crust, currently a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, makes partially baked, self-rising and better-for-you pizza crusts that complement General Mills’ existing frozen baked goods portfolio. The business has seen double-digit compound annual net sales growth over the past four years, with net sales totaling ~$100M in 2021.
  • Shawn O’Grady, Group President of North America Foodservice, General Mills said, "This acquisition advances our Accelerate strategy and builds on our strong position in the fast-growing away-from-home frozen baked goods category. We have clear competitive advantages in Foodservice with our strategic customer partnerships, best-in-class supply chain, and operator-first innovation capabilities. By adding the high-growth TNT Crust business to our frozen baked goods platform, we are adding to our scale in a category that is on trend with consumers and poised for continued rapid growth."
