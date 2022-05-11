Enveric to spin out cannabinoid pipeline into a public company
May 11, 2022 8:08 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) have added ~11% in the pre-market Wednesday after the neuro-focused biotech announced its plans to spin off its cannabinoid pipeline and create two separate public companies.
- The transfer and spin-off of cannabinoid assets are expected to establish a subsidiary called Acanna Therapeutics Inc. by way of dividend to Enveric (ENVB) shareholders, the company said.
- The transaction would result in two standalone public firms: one focused on next-gen psychedelic treatments and the other on cannabinoid treatments.
- The completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions including the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- After an initial funding of $1M in a Series A financing, an investor has committed another $4M for Acanna subject to its completion of the spinoff into a public company. The investor is expected to hold 25% ownership of the new company and warrants to purchase additional shares.
- Enveric (ENVB) shares plunged in February after the company announced $10M worth of stock offering.