Toyota issues soft guidance and warns on unprecedented raw materials inflation

May 11, 2022

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) saw a 31% decline in operating profit during Q1 and warned that operating profit could fall by 20% for the full year due largely to "unprecedented" hikes in raw material costs.

The Japanese automaker guided for operating profit to fall to ¥2.4T, which is below last year's tally and short of the consensus expectation of analysts.

On the production front, Toyota (TM) warned that a total of 12 factories are being impacted by COVID-related supply chain delays.

During the earnings conference call, Toyota (TM) execs noted that it is difficult to increase prices in every region and model line, but it will take price hikes where it can.

Shares of Toyota (TM) fell 2.67% premarket to $162.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $153.12 to $213.74.

Toyota earnings call transcript.

