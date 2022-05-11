Cocrystal Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line
May 11, 2022 8:09 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- “Among our goals this year is to complete the CC-42344 Phase 1 influenza study and to initiate two Phase 1 COVID-19 studies with CDI-45205 and a novel, broad-spectrum orally administered protease inhibitor designed and developed using our proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology,” said James Martin, CFO and co-interim CEO. “We are well positioned to execute on these goals in the current challenging economic environment, given our clean capital structure and a cash balance we believe is sufficient to fund planned operations through 2023.”