Upstart downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic on guidance, balance sheet use
May 11, 2022 8:11 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is slipping 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch downgraded the AI-driven lending software provider to Neutral from Overweight and slashed the price target to $45 from $245.
- This follows the stock's 56% plunge on Tuesday after the company issued disappointing guidance after Monday's close.
- The company's guidance "accentuated already heightened macro fears for the stock," Clinch wrote in a note to clients. "While disappointing, we are more concerned by the company's increased use of its balance sheet to supplement loan origination — something we believe was unnecessary."
- The analyst is still constructive on Upstart's (UPST) business model, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunity, but doesn't expect shares to be rewarded until the environment improves.
- His Neutral stance contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell and with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
