MindMed stock rises as phase 2 study shows benefit of LSD in anxiety disorders

  • Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) said a mid-stage study showed beneficial effects of LSD and potential to safely mitigate symptoms of anxiety disorders.
  • The company said that Matthias Liechti and Friederike Holze, MindMed collaborators at University Hospital Basel (UHB), reported data from a phase 2 placebo-controlled trial evaluating LSD to treat anxiety disorders.
  • The company said data showed the significant, rapid, durable, and beneficial effects of LSD and its potential to safely mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression.
  • Mind Medicine (MNMD) noted that LSD (200 µg) treatment resulted in significant and strong reductions of STAI-G scores (a questionnaire test measuring level of anxiety) 16 weeks after treatment. LSD was well tolerated.
  • Mind Medicine (MNMD) added that the data supports the clinical development of its therapy MM-120, a pharmacologically optimized form of LSD, to treat generalized anxiety disorder.
  • "We are encouraged by the positive data showing that LSD produced rapid, strong and long-lasting reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms up to 16 weeks post treatment compared with a placebo," said Miri Halperin Wernli, executive president, MindMed.
