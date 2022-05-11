A2Z Smart Technologies secures follow-on order from Yochananof

May 11, 2022 8:18 AM ETA2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) has secured a follow-on order from Israeli supermarket chain Yochananof.
  • The order is for 1,000 Cust2Mate Smart Carts and follows a successful initial rollout in their stores.
  • The aggregate value of orders received from Yochananof has increased to ~ $10M. The increased order was confirmed with a $1.75M down payment, with remaining balance to be paid upon delivery of the carts which will occur on an ongoing basis and completed by Oct. 31, 2022.
  • AZ shares slid ~6% pre-market
