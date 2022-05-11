Jacobs nabs ATOM-5 Contract at NASA Ames Research Center
May 11, 2022 8:19 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) received the Aerospace Testing and Facilities Operations and Maintenance (ATOM) contract at NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California.
- The contract value is estimated at $220M over five years including a 1-year base period and four one-year options.
- It is scheduled to transition to the new contract on June 2, 2022 to continue aerospace testing, facility operations and maintenance, IT system administration and support services for NASA Ames Research Center.
- Under this contract, Jacobs will be responsible for operation, maintenance, repair and management of Ames test facilities; planning, preparation, scheduling and execution of aeronautics and space technology tests; and design, implementation and checkout of advanced development projects.