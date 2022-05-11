Global ETFs attract $31B in April, marking the 35th month of consecutive inflows

The global exchange traded fund industry garnered $31.42B of net new investor capital in April, according to ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm. The influx of cash brings the year-to-date ETF inflow total to $337.11B.

Additionally, April’s inflows mark the 35th consecutive month of positive flows.

From a year-to-date standpoint, the top ten ETF inflow leaders have combined to attract roughly $75B. Vanguard, the second largest asset manager, represents five of the top ten ETF inflow leaders in 2022, bringing in a combined $46.64B.

See below a breakdown of the top ten exchange traded fund flow leaders in 2022:

No. 10: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) $4.27B.

No. 9: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) $4.79B.

No. 8: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) $4.89B.

No. 7: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) $5.28B.

No. 6: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) $5.45B.

No. 5: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) $6.21B.

No. 4: ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) $7.07B.

No. 3: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) $10.57B.

No. 2: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) $10.87B.

No. 1: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) $15.48B.

Year-to-date price action: VEA -16.8%, SHV -0.2%, SOXL -70.7%, SCHD -6.4%, BND -9.9%, GLD +1.8%, TQQQ -63.1%, VTV -6.1%, VTI -18.1%, and VOO -16.5%.

In related fund flow news, the five largest dividend exchange traded funds have attracted more than $12B in capital inflows together this year as investors flood to safety in the midst of market uncertainty.