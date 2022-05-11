PLBY Group pops up after Q1 earnings, reaffirms full-year guidance
May 11, 2022 8:22 AM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is up 11% in premarket trading, Wednesday, after reporting first quarter earnings results.
- Revenue grew 63% year-over-year to $69.4M.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 125% Y/Y to $49.6M.
- Honey Birdette achieved over $22M of revenue in the quarter, driven by 23% growth in e-commerce and 11% growth in brick and mortar.
- Licensing revenue declined $1.1M to $14.5M.
- CFO Lance Barton said that the company's product line continues to expand to meet consumer demand as in Q1 2022 Playboy saw more than 120% increase in unique SKUs sold Y/Y.
- Net income in the first quarter was $5.5M and adjusted EBITDA was $1.2M.
- Reaffirms Outlook: In the earnings conference call, the company said it continues to expect FY 2022 revenue to be ~$350M and adjusted EBITDA to be around $55M.
- "We believe that we are well on our way to achieving our stated goal of $600 million of consumer product revenue by 2025, and as we start to see results from the Centerfold business, we look forward to when we can raise the long-term outlook accordingly, for Centerfold revenue contribution," added Barton.
- On Mar. 21, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating released a warning on PLBY at the high risk of performing badly, citing decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks. Since then, the stock has lost about 47%.