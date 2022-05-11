April Consumer Price Index: +0.3% vs. +0.2% consensus and +1.2% prior.

Y/Y, CPI rose 8.3% vs. +8.1% consensus and +8.5% prior.

Prices for food, shelter, airline fares and new vehicles contributed the most to the increased inflation. The food index gained 0.9% from March with the food-at-home index rising 1.0%.

The energy index fell, with the index for gasoline dropping 6.1% M/M, offsetting increases in the indexes for natural gas and electricity.

Core CPI: +0.6% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.3% prior.

Y/Y, core CPI: +6.2% vs. +6.0% consensus and +6.5% prior.

In the core index, medical care, recreation, and household furnishings and operations also contributed to the rise in prices. The indexes for apparel, communication, and used cars and trucks declined from March.

Equity index futures are now pointing to a lower opening. With Nasdaq future -1.3%, S&P 500 futures -0.9%, and Dow futures -0.6%. Bonds are also selling off with 10-year Treasury yield spiking up 5 basis points to 3.05% and the 2-year up 8 bps to 2.71%.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian pointed out the 0.6% increase in core CPI and the breadth of pricing pressures as "particularly worrisome."

RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas says inflation likely reached its zenith in March "as transportation prices & energy costs declined relative to year-ago levels, resulting in an easing of topline inflation from 8.5% last month to 8.3% in April."

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, isn't ready to call the top, though. "With the annual rate ticking down from 8.5% to 8.3%, it can be tempting to say we've seen the peak, but we've also been head-faked before was was the case last August," he said.

Shelter costs, in particular, are cause for concern. "The lagged effect of rental price increases are likely to push CPI higher throughout the year, even if food and energy prices level out," McBride said.

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Chris Waller said he's not counting on supply chain resolution to tame inflation