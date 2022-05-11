1847 Goedeker signs $140M secured credit agreement for strategic capital

May 11, 2022 8:31 AM ET1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) entered into a $140M credit agreement with Bank of America as administrative agent.
  • The proceeds will be used for funding future strategic and corporate initiatives, including prospective growth investments, capital structure enhancements and share repurchases under its board authorized program.
  • Under agreement terms, Goedeker will have access to a $100M term loan and a $40M revolving credit facility, which includes a $2M swingline sub-facility and a $2M letter of credit sub-facility.
  • Each of the loans include market terms and will mature in May 2027.
