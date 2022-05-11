XPEV, LI and BILI among pre market gainers
- Veru (VERU) +29% as FDA agrees data enough to file EUA for COVID drug sabizabulin.
- Desktop Metal (DM) +16% prices $100M convertible senior notes offering.
- Celsius Holdings (CELH) +14% on Q1 results.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +10%.
- PLBY Group (PLBY) +11% on Q1 results.
- Uranium Energy (UEC) +10%.
- ICL Group (ICL) +10% on Q1 results.
- Flotek Industries (FTK) +10%.
- Li Auto (LI) +10%.
- Switch (SWCH) +8% on Q1 results.
- The9 (NCTY) +8% and SolarCoin, a Kyrgyzstan Ccryptomining ompany, signed contract on purchase of computing center.
- Amyris (AMRS) +9%.
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) +8% on Q1 results.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) +8% discovers oil at Kruh 27, the first of two back-to-back new wells at Kruh Block in 2022.
- XPeng (XPEV) +8%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) +7%.
- Endeavour Silver (EXK) +7% on Q1 results.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) +6%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +6%.
- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) +6%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) +6%.
- Cipher Mining (CIFR) +6%.
- Denison Mines (DNN) +6%.