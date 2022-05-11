The9's subsidiary and SolarCoin signs contract on purchase of computing center
May 11, 2022 8:41 AM ETThe9 Limited (NCTY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC and Kyrgyzstan enterprise SolarCoin signed a purchase agreement related to a block chain computing center in Kyrgyzstan.
- Post this, The9 will obtain 31.5MW electricity capacity for the deployment of its 7,500 Antminer S19J Bitcoin mining machines contributing ~675PH/s hash power.
- Under the agreement, The9 will acquire the ownership of transformers with a capacity of 31.5 MW along with the supporting low voltage equipment, plant and its internal supporting facilities, network equipment and right to use the high voltage equipment and land in perpetuity.
- The parties are looking forward to complete the construction work and have the computing center powered on around July 2022 end.
- The expected electricity cost of the computing center is $0.05/kWh.
- Shares trading 2% higher premarket.