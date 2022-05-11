High Liner Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, revenue of $294.74M beats by $15.39M
May 11, 2022 8:46 AM ETHigh Liner Foods Incorporated (HLNFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- High Liner Foods press release (OTCPK:HLNFF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43.
- Revenue of $294.74M (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $15.39M.
- Sales volume in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 3.6 million pounds, or 5.2%, to 73.4 million pounds compared to 69.8 million pounds in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2022 by $0.5 million, or 1.8%, to $28.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the same period in the prior year and as a percentage of sales, Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 9.6% compared to 11.4%.
- The Company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $25.0 million in Fiscal 2022.
- Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA ratio to be below the Company's long-term target of 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2022.