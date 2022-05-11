Wynn Resorts pushes higher after confirming interest in New York casino

May 11, 2022

Wynn Las Vegas is a luxury resort

CaptureLight/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded higher on Wednesday after the casino company talked up the growth potential on the earnings call. Execs highlighted the planned $2 billion resort in the United Arab Emirates and a potential casino opportunity in New York were both discussed. Wynn confirmed that it is "active" in pursuing a New York casino.

Wynn (WYNN) execs also talked up the "great opportunity" to expand the business considerably in Macau when the pandemic is over, particularly in non-gaming areas.

CBRE Equity Research kept a Buy rating on Wynn after taking in the update.

"Although liquidity concerns were addressed with the sale/leaseback of Boston Harbor, the shares will likely need a sustainable recovery in Macau to get working again. That said, at current valuation, Macau is virtually a free option," noted analyst John DeCree.

Jefferies remained on the sidelines with a Hold rating and reduced price target of $70. Anayst David Katz said the perspective is that the long term value and growth opportunities in WYNN are less defined relative to peers. There was also a reminder that the timing and trajectory of any Macau recovery remains uncertain.

Elsewhere, Stifel cuts its price target on WYNN to $112 from $139 and Deutsche Bank lowered its PT to $92 from $123.

Shares of Wynn (WYNN) rose 2.90% premarket to $63.44 vs. the 52-week trading range of $59.72 to $136.83.

Wynn earnings call transcript.

