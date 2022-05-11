Hot Stocks: COIN, BIRD dragged down by earnings news; PLBY, HRB rally

Two of 2021's highest-profile IPOs saw their shares plunge in Wednesday's pre-market trading. Both Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Allbirds (BIRD) lost ground following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news inspired buying in shares of PLBY Group (PLBY) and H&R Block (HRB).

Decliners

Coinbase (COIN) endured a wave of selling following the release of its quarterly results. The crumbling cryptocurrency market of the last few months undermined the company's Q1 figures.

The crypto exchange reported a sizable loss for the quarter on lower-than-expected revenues. COIN also said that it expects to see further declines in trading volume in Q2, amid a fall in crypto prices during the last several weeks.

Weighed down by the earnings news, COIN dropped 14% in pre-market action, adding to a nearly 13% slide that took place the day before. The stock was on track to open at a new intraday 52-week low.

Earnings news also put pressure on Allbirds (BIRD). The eco-friendly shoemaker reported a wider-than-expected loss and issued a disappointing outlook. The company cited "tumult around the world," including ongoing COVID restrictions in China and the war in Ukraine.

“Looking at the second quarter and remainder of 2022, we anticipate that external headwinds will continue to impact our international business," CFO Mike Bufano warned. The stock fell about 14% in pre-market action.

Gainers

PLBY Group (PLBY) gained ground in pre-market action. following the release of its quarterly report. The keeper of the iconic Playboy brand reported a profit for Q1 compared to a loss in the same period last year.

Revenue jumped 63% from last year, fueled by a 125% rise in direct-to-consumer revenue. PLBY rose 11% on the earnings news.

The release of financial figures also gave a lift to tax preparation firm H&R Block (HRB). The company surpassed projections with its Q1 profit. Revenue rose 4% from last year to reach $2.06B, exceeding analysts' consensus by $120M.

HRB also projected 2022 EBITDA of $850M-$875M. Based on its earnings and guidance, the stock rallied about 5% before the opening bell.

