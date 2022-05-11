Moderna's CFO hire from Dentsply Sirona departs just 2 days into job, as internal probe comes to light
May 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)XRAYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently appointed CFO, Jorge Gomez, who jumped ship from Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), has departed the COVID-19 vaccine making company, effective immediately.
- Moderna (MRNA) said the announcement follows a May 10 public disclosure by Gomez's former employer Dentsply of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting.
- Gomez joined Moderna on May 9.
- Gomez had served as executive vice president and CFO at Dentsply from August 2019 to May 6 2022.
- Moderna said in a May 11 release that its recently retired CFO David Meline will continue in his role of CFO as of May 11 while the company reopens its search for a new CFO.
- Moderna noted that Gomez will be provided certain benefits under the company’s amended severance plan but Gomez will forfeit his signing bonus and eligibility for relocation reimbursements among other things.
- MRNA -2.22% to $129.38 premarket May 11.