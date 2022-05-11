Shift Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.13, revenue of $219.58M misses by $14.1M

May 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Shift Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SFT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $219.58M (+107.2% Y/Y) misses by $14.1M.
  • Sold 6,714 ecommerce vehicles in Q1, up 51% YoY.
  • Achieved GPU of $1,607 and Adjusted GPU of $1,681.
  • Sourced 96% of our ecommerce units from customers and partners.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $46.6 million, or 21.2% of revenue compared to a loss of $34.4 million or 32.5% of revenue in Q1’21.
  • Outlook: For the second quarter, we expect revenue to be in a range of $225 million to $235 million, or an increase of 45% to 52% year over year.
  • For 2022, we continue to expect revenue to be in the range of approximately $1 billion to $1.1 billion, an increase of 57% to 73% vs. 2021. We continue to expect to sell 34,000 to 38,000 ecommerce cars, growth of 46% to 63% vs. 2021.
  • Shares -12.1% PM.
