May 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Absci press release (NASDAQ:ABSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.82M (-22.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.04M.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $226.0 million, as compared to $252.6 million as of December 31, 2021, representing sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations through the end of 2024.
2022 Outlook: Absci reiterates its guidance to add at least eight new Active Programs for 2022, representing 60% year-over-year growth.
Absci maintains its full year 2022 guidance of expecting a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $120 million, which includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions.