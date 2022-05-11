Absci GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.04, revenue of $0.82M misses by $1.04M

May 11, 2022 8:49 AM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Absci press release (NASDAQ:ABSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $0.82M (-22.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.04M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $226.0 million, as compared to $252.6 million as of December 31, 2021, representing sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations through the end of 2024.

  • 2022 Outlook: Absci reiterates its guidance to add at least eight new Active Programs for 2022, representing 60% year-over-year growth.

  • Absci maintains its full year 2022 guidance of expecting a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $120 million, which includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.