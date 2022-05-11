BeiGene, Coinbase Global, Rocket Companies among premarket losers' pack
May 11, 2022 8:54 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- View VIEW -54% on late Q1 filing announcement
- Arcus Biosciences RCUS -29% Roche drags rivals with anti-TIGIT therapies after setback in lung cancer trial.
- Unity Software U -23% on Q1 earnings release.
- GrowGeneration GRWG -20% on Q1 earnings release.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO -18% on Q1 earnings release.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS -18% on Q1 earnings release.
- Coinbase Global COIN -16% on Q1 earnings release.
- Akanda (AKAN) -11%.
- Allbirds BIRD -14% on Q1 earnings release.
- Array Technologies ARRY -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- Fiverr International FVRR -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vuzix VUZI -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Evotec (EVO) -11%.
- Shaw Communications (SJR) -8%.
- Rocket Companies RKT -8% on Q1 earnings release.
- BeiGene BGNE -7% Roche drags rivals with anti-TIGIT therapies after setback in lung cancer trial.
- Shift Technologies SFT -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Paysafe PSFE -7% on Q1 earnings release.