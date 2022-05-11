Health Catalyst acquires data management company ARMUS

May 11, 2022

  • Healthcare data and analytics technology and services provider Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has acquired ARMUS Corp. for an undisclosed sum.
  • ARMUS provides data abstraction, data validation, data management, data submission, and data reporting services to support participation in clinical quality registries.
  • Health Catalyst (HCAT) said that the acquisition is a "compelling value proposition that will drive tangible financial savings in addressing the unique data registry, reporting, and data abstraction needs of healthcare organizations around the world."
  • Health Catalyst (HCAT) reported Q1 2022 results Tuesday in which it beat on the top and bottom lines.
