Health Catalyst acquires data management company ARMUS
May 11, 2022 9:01 AM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Healthcare data and analytics technology and services provider Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has acquired ARMUS Corp. for an undisclosed sum.
- ARMUS provides data abstraction, data validation, data management, data submission, and data reporting services to support participation in clinical quality registries.
- Health Catalyst (HCAT) said that the acquisition is a "compelling value proposition that will drive tangible financial savings in addressing the unique data registry, reporting, and data abstraction needs of healthcare organizations around the world."
- Health Catalyst (HCAT) reported Q1 2022 results Tuesday in which it beat on the top and bottom lines.