Airfares skyrocket in April as carriers pass on inflation costs

Airline fares accelerated in April with a 33.3% gain from a year ago on an unadjusted basis and an 18.6% jump from a month ago on an adjusted basis.

The 18.6% M/M jump in April followed a 10.7% jump in March and 5.2% increase in February as higher jet fuel prices and other inflation pressures started to rock over the sector.

The sector will start to see softer airfare comparisons in the next few months due to the jump in travel demand a year ago after the rush of vaccines in the spring.

U.S. carriers: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY), Frontier Group (ULCC).

Related: Airlines continue to recover on strong pricing with international, business travel in the mix