Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) -13.1% pre-market on Wednesday after reporting a Q1 loss and cutting its full-year revenue guidance, citing higher construction and logistics costs as the war in Ukraine has reduced the availability of material that can be sourced in Europe.

Q1 net loss totaled $33.7M, or $0.23 /share, compared with a $4.6M profit, or $0.04/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 21% Y/Y to $300M, helped by the acquisition of STI Norland in January.

Q1 operating expenses nearly doubled to $58.7M from $30.8M in the prior-year period, due to amortization and other costs related to the acquisition.

For the full year, Array Tech (ARRY) cut guidance for revenues to $1.3B-$1.5B from its previous outlook of $1.45B-$1.75B, mostly below $1.49B analyst consensus estimate, and EBITDA to $120M-$140M from $170M-$210M, below $170M consensus.

"We are estimating that projects totaling $225M-$250M of revenue will no longer deliver in 2022, which were originally scheduled to do so... However, it is important to note that these projects remain in our order book and despite the shift in timing, we still anticipate them to deliver," the company said.

Following the Q1 results, Roth Capital downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy and slashed its price target to $7 from $25, citing a "challenged utility scale outlook."

Array Technologies (ARRY) shares have lost 56% YTD and 72% during the past year.