Dyadic announces research, license and collaboration to make animal free ingredients

May 11, 2022 9:01 AM ETDyadic International, Inc. (DYAI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) entered into a joint development agreement with a global food ingredients company to make animal free ingredients using Dyadic's biotechnologies.
  • DYAI stock +1.6% to $1.90 in Wednesday premarket trading.
  • DYAI did not name the global food ingredients company.
  • As per the deal, the research project will be fully funded by the food ingredients company up to €3.6M.
  • DYAI will develop its production cell lines for the manufacture of animal free ingredient product candidates.
  • Dyadic will get milestone payments, a commercialization fee of low eight figures, and a royalty payment.
