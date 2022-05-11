JZZ Technologies to license up to 12M NFTs from Film and TV Content

May 11, 2022 9:02 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZIto license up to 12M images of video content licensed by the company from Michelle Ciardulli for the creation of Non-Fungible Token or NFT digital artworks.
  • The content acquired by JZZ Technologies includes a variety of images, movie stock, TV stock, out takes, and B-Roll footage from the productions of Actor and Cinematographer Michelle Ciardulli.
  • Michelle Ciardulli will receive an upfront fee of 3M shares of common stock of JZZ Technologies, plus 25% of sales compensation in the same manner as received for each NFT derived from the licensed content.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.