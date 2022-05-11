JZZ Technologies to license up to 12M NFTs from Film and TV Content
May 11, 2022 9:02 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) to license up to 12M images of video content licensed by the company from Michelle Ciardulli for the creation of Non-Fungible Token or NFT digital artworks.
- The content acquired by JZZ Technologies includes a variety of images, movie stock, TV stock, out takes, and B-Roll footage from the productions of Actor and Cinematographer Michelle Ciardulli.
- Michelle Ciardulli will receive an upfront fee of 3M shares of common stock of JZZ Technologies, plus 25% of sales compensation in the same manner as received for each NFT derived from the licensed content.