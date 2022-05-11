Great Elm Capital GAAP EPS of -$1.12, total investment income of $5.6M
May 11, 2022 9:04 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), GECCL, GECCM, GECCN, GECCOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Great Elm Capital press release (NASDAQ:GECC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.12.
- Total investment income of $5.6M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Net investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $6.0 million, or $1.31 per share.
- NAV per share was $15.06 as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $16.63 as of December 31, 2021, and $23.36 as of March 31, 2021.
- GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 147.5% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 151.1% as of December 31, 2021, and 177.1% as of March 31, 2021.