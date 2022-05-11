Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is looking at a good lie on Wednesday morning after reporting strength across the business, especially in TopGolf, on Tuesday evening.

The Carlsbad, California-based sports equipment and apparel company reported a strong beat on profitability while pushing narrowly past revenue estimates for the first quarter, bolstered by stronger margins in the face of significant inflationary and supply chain headwinds.

CFO Brian Lynch indicated the company has leveraged price increases in both its TopGolf and non-TopGolf businesses to offset these impacts, with room to potentially act further given strong demand dynamics. Lynch explicitly declated that the company is “fully covering the negative impacts of inflationary pressure on raw materials or components via price increases or positive volume variances” for its equipment business.

Yet, it is not the core equipment and apparel business that is seen as anchoring an optimistic outlook moving forward. Instead, the experiential TopGolf business was touted by CEO Chip Brewer as a key to driving further gains.

“As we look out over the next few years, we believe Topgolf will be a significant source of long- term value creation,” he told an audience of analysts. “Already in 2022 it is forecast to be our largest segment by revenue and even with the strong growth forecast across our other business segments, this segment alone is expected to account for more than half of our total Adjusted EBITDA by 2025. Topgolf is the keystone of our Modern Golf thesis.”

On the back of that strength, management increased its full year 2022 revenue outlook to a range of $3,935 million to $3,970 million from a prior expectation of $3,780 million to $3,820 million while adjusted EBITDA estimates were raised to a range of $535 million to $555 million from a prior range of $490 million to $515 million.

The robust results have motivated a nearly 6% gain 30 minutes prior to Wednesday’s market open.

