Great Elm Capital declares $0.45 dividend, dates revealed
May 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), GECCL, GECCM, GECCN, GECCOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, vs. prior dividend of $0.60.
- Forward yield 12.6%
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.
- In addition, board has approved a $0.45 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.
- The distribution is contingent on an asset coverage ratio of 150% or greater at the time such distribution is paid. Annualized, the distribution equates to a 12.8% dividend yield on our closing market price on May 10, 2022 of $14.06 and a 12.0% dividend yield on our March 31, 2022 NAV of $15.06 per share.
- The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set in the third quarter, pursuant to authority granted by board.