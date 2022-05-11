Great Elm Capital declares $0.45 dividend, dates revealed

May 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), GECCL, GECCM, GECCN, GECCOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, vs. prior dividend of $0.60.
  • Forward yield 12.6%
  • Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.
  • In addition, board has approved a $0.45 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.
  • The distribution is contingent on an asset coverage ratio of 150% or greater at the time such distribution is paid. Annualized, the distribution equates to a 12.8% dividend yield on our closing market price on May 10, 2022 of $14.06 and a 12.0% dividend yield on our March 31, 2022 NAV of $15.06 per share.
  • The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set in the third quarter, pursuant to authority granted by board.
  • See GECC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.