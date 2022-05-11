Shutterstock names new CEO; acquires Pond5 for $210M in cash
May 11, 2022 9:06 AM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) has named Paul Hennessy as its new CEO, effective July 1, 2022.
- Hennessy holds over more than 20 years of global leadership and digital marketplace experience and has served as a Shutterstock board member since 2015.
- He will take over from Jon Oringer, Shutterstock's founder, who is currently serving as interim CEO.
- In other news, the global creative platform acquired video-first content marketplace Pond5 for a consideration of $210M in cash paid at closing.
- Pond5 is an online marketplace for royalty-free and editorial video. Its comprehensive collection consists of 30M licensable video clips, 1.6M music tracks and 1.7M sound effects assets.
- The deal strengthens Shutterstock's video business and expands its editorial offering with exclusive video content. It will also be immediately accretive to 2022 adjusted EBITDA, even after one-time transaction related costs.