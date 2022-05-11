Accenture Federal Services nabs $175M NASA contract

May 11, 2022 9:08 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

The Accenture Building in Grand Canal Quay, Dublin,Ireland.

noel bennett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) Federal Services received a $175M multi-award IDIQ contract to perform crowdsourcing and other crowd-based solution delivery initiatives for the NASA.
  • Through NASA’s Open Innovation Services 2 contract (NOIS2), the agency has been highly successful at scaling crowd-based solutions to meet project delivery goals within NASA and among other federal agencies.
  • Under the NOIS2 contract, AFS has the opportunity to support the agency in tapping into additional methodologies and engaging new partners to scale NASA’s innovative crowdsourcing capabilities.
  • The length of the NOIS2 crowdsourcing support services contract is three years.
