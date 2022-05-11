Cue Biopharma IND application for cancer candidate CUE-102 accepted by FDA

May 11, 2022 9:11 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. FDA has accepted an Investigational New Drug application from Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) for CUE-102, under investigation initially for gastric, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancers.
  • CUE-102 is designed to treat Wilms' Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers, an onco-fetal protein known to be over-expressed in a number of cancers, according to the company.
  • The acceptance will allow the company to begin a phase 1 dose escalation trial starting at 1 mg/kg.
  • In it Q1 2022 results Tuesday, Cue (CUE) missed on the top and bottom lines.
