HomeServe jumps on report Brookfield Asset nearing $5B takeover

May 11, 2022 9:10 AM ETHomeServe plc (HMSVF), BAM, HMSVYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

HomeServe Volkswagen van. HomeServe PLC is a home emergency repairs business based in the United Kingdom.

Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HomeServe Plc (OTC:HMSVF) soared 14% in UK trading on a report that Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is nearing an acquisition of the household repairs provider for about $5 billion.
  • Brookfield (BAM) is working on final terms of the deal and a transaction may be announced in the coming days, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The report comes after one of Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) private infrastructure funds said late March that it was considering a possible offer for HomeServe (HMSCVG), according to a regulatory filing at the time.
