China's AnPac regains market value requirement at Nasdaq but listing remains under grace period
May 11, 2022 9:15 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) said it was notified by Nasdaq that the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) were now in compliance with the the exchange listing requirement rule of minimum $1M market value of publicly held shares.
- The result came about due to transfer of the company’s securities from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company noted that the Nasdaq Capital Market has lower listing requirements than those of the Nasdaq Global Market.
- The Chinese biotech, however is still in a grace period until Sept. 5 to meet Nasdaq's rule of $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the exchange.