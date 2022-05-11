Intercept begins dosing in phase 2 study to treat primary biliary cholangitis
May 11, 2022 9:18 AM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) said on Wednesday the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 2 study evaluating a fixed-dose combination of its drug, obeticholic acid with bezafibrate for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a rare liver condition.
- The company believes obeticholic acid and bezafibrate have synergistic mechanisms of action that can potentially provide additional benefits to people with PBC when used in combination.
- ICPT's Ocaliva or obeticholic acid was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2016.
- The study, which is expected to recruit about 60 patients, primarily in the U.S., across four treatment arms, will evaluate the reduction in alkaline phosphatase (ALP) over 12 weeks, followed by a long-term safety extension.
- A second Phase 2 study, currently active in Europe, is evaluating different dosing regimens of the combination.
- ICPT rose 3% premarket.