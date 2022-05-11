NASDAQ notifies Q&K regarding non-compliance
May 11, 2022 9:19 AM ETQ&K International Group Limited (QK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- NASDAQ has written to the Chinese apartment rental platform Q&K International (NASDAQ:QK) indicating that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares set forth in the rules for continued listing on the stock exchange's global market platform.
- The rules require companies to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $15M, and a failure to meet the requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
- The stock exchange specified that the notification does not impact the listing and trading of the company's securities at this time.
- QK has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (or until Nov. 7) to regain compliance. In the event of continued non-compliance, the company will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting.
- Alternatively, the company may consider applying to transfer its securities to the stock exchange's capital market platform.